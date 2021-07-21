Opinion: 30-year-old is the ideal candidate for what Coventry City need between now and the August transfer deadline

After last season’s 16th-placed finish during their return to the Championship, Mark Robins will now want his Coventry side to kick on and progress even further.

The club’s recruitment has revolved around striking a balance between youthful talent and Football League experience, with five players arriving through the doors at the Ricoh Arena.

Speaking to Coventry Live late last week, Robins stated that he hopes to bring in another four signings this summer so that he could head into the season with full confidence.

Looking at the club’s current squad, it becomes quite apparent that the left side of the pitch stands rather weak. Sam McCallum’s return to Norwich and a subsequent loan move to QPR means that The Sky Blues will be hard at work recruiting up to two new players for that role.

Should Coventry decide to bring in two new additions for the left wing-back role – that the club are expected to continue with next season – then it would be ideal for the club to follow their policy thus far in recruiting a talented youngster and a more experienced Championship player.

Someone who fits the bill as a more experienced option would be Marvin Johnson. The 30-year-old left Middlesbrough upon the expiration of his contract and is a player that certainly possesses the ability to remain in the Championship.

During a career that started as an attacking winger, Johnson has proved to be a versatile option throughout the years, operating in any left-sided position on the pitch.

Johnson has a wonderful left foot and consistently poses an attacking threat when in possession. He is a forward and positive thinking player whose end-product is typically on the money.

The 30-year-old is someone who would bring immediate quality to Coventry, and if recruited with a younger player in the same position, then he would be an excellent influence.

It is quite surprising that other Championship clubs have not snapped up Johnson yet. He played a relatively big role in Middlesbrough’s season last time out and has proved himself in the division for several years.

Coventry’s reliance on acquiring three dependable centre-backs gives their wing-backs an attacking licence – a system that would suit Johnson down to the ground.

