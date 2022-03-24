Opinion: 28-year-old deserves fresh Ipswich Town agreement to establish some continuity

Joe Pigott is the only out and out number nine at Ipswich Town with a contract running beyond the end of the season.

Ipswich Town will be hoping that their heavy investment in the 2021 summer window will be enough to have largely built a squad that can be competitive towards the top end of League One, heading into the 2022/23 campaign.

If, of course, the Tractor Boys are unable to bridge the six point gap between themselves and the top six in the remaining seven games of the season.

In this scenario, it is likely that Kieran McKenna has earmarked a handful of targets for the summer and has discussed with the club hierarchy what he wants the squad to look like next season, with automatic promotion set to be the aim.

Conor Chaplin also has a contract beyond the end of this season, but the former Barnsley forward typically likes to play off of a central striker, to which Pigott is the only one with a deal going into next term.

That situation needs to be addressed, and one way of doing that is to secure the future of some of the current squad.

Kayden Jackson is out for the remainder of the season with a hamstring injury but has proved that he can be effective under McKenna.

The 28-year-old’s injury came at a terrible time after he was starting to cement a position in the starting XI, with six goal contributions in as many games leading up to the knock.

Jackson should be offered a new contract to establish some continuity in the attacking contingent, and to at least provide some competition for places with Joe Pigott in pre-season.

Jackson will not be too expensive, in terms of the wage budget, having signed from Accrington Stanley in 2018, and is beginning to enter the peak years of his career.

Clearly, someone McKenna has taken a shine to since stepping into the dugout at Portman Road, handing Jackson a new two-year contract this summer would be a smart move for the club, especially if James Norwood, Sone Aluko and Macauley Bonne do not return for the 2022/23 season in Suffolk.