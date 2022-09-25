Opinion: 26-year-old should already be considering a January exit from Reading

Yakou Meite first signed for Reading back in 2016 making 14 appearances in his first season with the club.

The following season a loan move to Sochaux followed and upon Meite’s return to Reading, he established himself as a mainstay in the side.

In the 2018-19 season the forward scored 12 goals in 37 and the two following seasons netted 13 and 12 times.

Last season the 26-year-old was blighted by injuries meaning he made just 13 Championship appearances although he is now finding game time hard to come by this season too with just three games under his belt, two of which he came off the bench in.

In fairness to both the player and manager Paul Ince, there hasn’t been much of an opportunity for Meite to display his talents to his manager since his arrival due to his injuries.

However, it doesn’t look like there’s a space for him in the team currently with Lucas Joao, Shane Long and Andy Carroll all ahead of him in the pecking order, Joao and Long the two favourite options currently.

What’s more, Meite’s want for game time has not been helped by the fact that the Royals have got off to a really strong start this season.

As it stands, Ince’s side sit third in the league having won six of their opening ten games.

Therefore, it wouldn’t make sense for Ince to be changing his side up and he is understandably sticking with those who have produced the strong performances so far this season getting them to where they are in the table.

However, in the current climate you can see Meite being frozen out of the side fairly easily, if he hasn’t already been having been left out of the squad completely in all the games he didn’t play.

Therefore, this January the 26-year-old should be looking to make a move away from Reading.

Although he has been unlucky with injury of late, the forward has proven he has the ability to contribute goals in a Championship side and on a regular basis too.

Furthermore, given he is still 26-years-old, he still has time to continue being a first choice player and contribute at a club’s attacking efforts.

It seems fairly clear that his future at Reading won’t be going the way he wants it and it’s been a tough situation for him.

However, if he can stay fit he could still have plenty to give elsewhere and if he wants to ensure he’s getting those minutes, a move away could be what it takes.