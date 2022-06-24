Opinion: 26-year old linked with Burnley move is ideal candidate for Vincent Kompany

Burnley are reportedly considering a move for Anderlecht midfielder Josh Cullen.

According to a report by iNews, the Clarets are pondering a reunion between new manager Vincent Kompany and the Irishman.

This would be an interesting move, especially given the timing of it all.

But this would be a great addition to the Clarets’ lineup as it would bring someone with experience of working with the Belgian coach into the squad.

Cullen also has experience of Championship football, making this an ideal signing to strengthen the team’s midfield.

The 26-year old played with Bolton Wanderers and Charlton Athletic in the second division.

However, the move to the Belgian top flight has done a remarkable job of raising his profile, and even earning him international recognition as he has become an instrumental part of Stephen Kenny’s side.

Coming back to English football would be a great next step in his development as a player and he could really help the team with the transition to a more progressive style of play under Kompany.

There has been a lot of turnover at Turf Moor this summer already, with Jack Cork having departed following the end of the previous season.

That has opened up a space in a barebones midfield.

Cullen could become a crucial player in this new-look Burnley as they attempt to gain promotion straight back into the Premier League.

He reads the game well, can pick a pass and his positioning is exemplary.

These qualities would make him an upgrade on existing options at the club.

Cullen also is coming into his best years now as a player, so the timing is perfect for him to join up with his former manager.

A partnership in the middle of the pitch with Josh Brownhill could be formidable and make Burnley one of the best all-round sides in the league.

Despite relegation, and the loss of several longstanding players, there are reasons for optimism with Kompany now installed as manager.

Bringing in the likes of Cullen would be another good step to keep those optimism levels high going into their first campaign back in the Championship in six years.