Opinion: 26-year-old could be the marquee signing to re-invent Cardiff City’s midfield contingent

Cardiff City are heading towards a very important summer transfer window with a large number of players’ contracts expiring.

Steve Morison will be looking to assemble a squad capable of improving on the club’s 18th placed finish in 2021/22, to ensure he earns a contract extension.

His current deal runs out at the end of next season, of which will be his first full campaign in senior management.

The Bluebirds picked up significantly after the Welshman replaced Mick McCarthy in the dugout, and the former striker needs to get this window right, or Cardiff could well be looking over their shoulders once again.

It is even more important for Cardiff to be smart in their transfer operations with budgets decreasing as they enter their first season since relegation from the Premier League without parachute payments.

The Bluebirds have already bolstered their midfield ranks with Ebou Adams on a free transfer, ahead of the expiration of his contract with League Two champions Forest Green Rovers.

With Will Vaulks, Joe Ralls and Marlon Pack all out of contract this summer, it is important that Cardiff continue to rebuild their midfield ahead of pre-season.

One player, who may be available at a cut price, who would slot into the midfield contingent nicely is Oxford United’s Cameron Brannagan.

The 26-year-old has been one of the most cultured ball players in the third tier for some years now and is overdue a Championship move.

Similar to the addition of Ryan Wintle from Crewe Alexandra last summer, Brannagan has the skillset to adapt quickly and would suit Morison’s more possession based style of play.

Quiz: 24 facts every Cardiff City supporter should know about their club – Can you score full marks?

1 of 24 What year was the club formed? 1879 1889 1899 1909

Brannagan can sit deeper or play as a box-to-box midfielder, but deploying him in a holding midfield role, maybe even alongside Wintle, could bring the best out of Adams, with less defensive responsibilities immediately imposed on the Gambia international, in making the two division leap to the second tier.

Brannagan’s deal runs until the end of next season at the Kassam Stadium, and therefore a fee would be involved for his services, but with the longer term future of the team in mind, the Liverpool academy graduate could be a crucial addition in kicking on from the promise Cardiff showed in the second half of the campaign.