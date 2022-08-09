Opinion: 24-year-old could be a crucial late window pick-up to boost Watford’s promotion hopes

Watford could have stolen all three points in their 1-1 draw at West Bromwich Albion on Monday evening, after Ismaila Sarr was denied by David Button from the penalty spot with the scores level.

However, it was not as convincing of a display from the Hornets, following their 1-0 win over Sheffield United at Vicarage Road.

The Baggies won the expected goals battle 2.62-1.18, as per Wyscout, and the shot count 16-5 at The Hawthorns.

In a match that would have given Rob Edwards a lot of food for thought in terms of his side’s strengths and weaknesses, and in that some further knowledge to take into the final few weeks of the transfer window.

Edwards named an unchanged side from the one that beat the Blades with Edo Kayembe and Tom Cleverley continuing their partnership in central midfield.

However, there was a lack of options in midfield to introduce from the bench, and that will be something that the club look to address between now and the deadline.

With the fixture schedule as hectic as it is ahead of the World Cup, to compete towards the top end of the Championship, Watford are going to need a very strong second string, such that is arguably not the case at the moment.

Watford are interested in a move for Leicester City’s Hamza Choudhury to bolster midfield areas, as per the Daily Mail, and the 24-year-old would be a huge coup in their second tier promotion tilt.

Quiz: Can you name which club Watford signed these 25 English players from?

1 of 25 Tom Cleverley? Everton Liverpool Manchester City Manchester United

Imran Louza is yet to return to full fitness, Yaser Asprilla and Domingos Quina are fairly inexperienced at second tier level, and Dan Gosling is on the way down in his career, Choudhury would be a significant upgrade on the bench and offer further tactical flexibility to Edwards.

A midfield trio could be preferred at some stage of the season, giving the Hornets a firmer base in central areas, and Choudhury physical presence along with his passing range could help them in transitions and from set pieces.

The 24-year-old is in need of regular first team opportunities and Edwards could be the perfect manager at the right time to kickstart his career in senior football.

Increasing the Hornets’ chances of bouncing straight back to the Premier League as a result.