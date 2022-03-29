Opinion: 23-year-old soon to be free agent could be ideal summer target for Blackburn Rovers

As the season nears its close, and focus shifts towards the summer transfer window, clubs are being linked to potential signings, and Blackburn Rovers are no different.

Sitting sixth in the Championship table, Tony Mowbray’s side have exceeded the expectations of many this season, to the point where, with just a handful of games remaining, they are still in contention for promotion to the Premier League.

But regardless of what division they are in come the start of the 2022/23 campaign, it seems inevitable that the Ewood Park club will have to strengthen their squad over the summer, and it appears they are already identifying candidates to do that with.

According to reports from The Daily Mail that emerged earlier this week, Rovers are one of a number Championship clubs who are interested in signing Zulte Waregem’s Cameron Humphreys, and it is hard not feel as though that signing, could be a rather useful piece of business for Rovers.

Do any of these 12 celebrities support Blackburn Rovers?

1 of 12 Carl Fogarty? Yes No

With captain Darragh Lenihan out of contract this summer, and Jan Paul van Hecke’s loan move from Brighton coming to an end at the conclusion of this campaign, Blackburn are going to have to add to their central defensive options in the summer, especially amid Daniel Ayala’s ongoing fitness issues.

That means that Humphreys is in the right sort of position for Rovers to be targeting, and there are other reasons beyond that, which could make him an appealing target for the Ewood Park club.

Having played in both a back three and back four for Waregem at times this season, Humphreys has the versatility to make a contribution in a variety of systems for Rovers, which could be useful given how they have altered their numbers in defence at times over the course of the campaign.

Beyond that, it is worth noting that Humphreys himself is out of contract with Waregem at the end of the season, meaning he will be available on a free transfer, which would also help Blackburn from a financial perspective, given the fine lines the club opts to tread when it comes to investment in transfers these days.

At 23-years-old, Humphreys is also at a similar age to a number of those players who have been so important to Blackburn’s push for promotion.

That could allow Humphreys to flourish, given the strong team spirit and atmosphere that those players have created, and which have certainly played an important role in that pursuit of a return to the Premier League.

Indeed, it is also worth noting that as a former Manchester City youth prospect – even making a handful of senior appearances for the Premier League giants – there can be no doubting the pedigree that Humphreys possesses.

It could be argued that this would be particularly appealing to those of a Rovers persuasion, given the success they have enjoyed with two on loan Manchester City centre backs in the past few years, in the form of Tosin Adarabioyo, and Taylor Harwood-Bellis.

This time however, Humphreys’ situation means that they would be getting him on a longer term basis, rather than simply for a matter of months.

With that in mind, it is hard not to feel as though this is a deal that looks to be well worth pursuing for Blackburn, as circumstances for both club and player, mean this looks to be a deal they can already be planning for, ahead of the summer window.