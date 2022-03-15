Opinion: 23-year-old should look to leave Swansea City in the summer

Swansea have had quite a disappointing season this year as they currently sit 16th in the league.

23-year-old midfielder Yan Dhanda has been with Swansea since 2018 when he joined the club after leaving Liverpool’s academy.

The youngster had a really strong start to his time with the Swans when he scored on his debut against Sheffield United, scoring with one of his first touches since coming on as a substitute.

He had a decent season last year making 31 appearances in all competitions for the side but this season he has seemed to fall out of favour.

In contrast, this season Dhanda has made six appearances of which only three were in the league and he hasn’t scored a goal yet either.

Back in January, Swansea boss Russell Martin confirmed they had received an offer for Dhanda to go and play elsewhere that he wanted to take up.

When discussing this at the time, the Swansea boss told Wales Online: “I think he just wants to go and play football now.” Although this didn’t go through, it’s clear that neither player or manager were trying to hang on to the other.

With Dhanda’s contract up at the end of this season, it seems highly unlikely that Martin would make a choice to extend it.

The Swansea boss has already spoken about wanting to push higher up the league next season and strengthen his side which would surely see Dhanda move even further down the pecking order.

Similarly, it looks like Dhanda’s eager to go and get himself some regular playing time too and has accepted that he won’t find this offer on the table at Swansea.

At the age of 23 now, if he can go and get some regular football he can continue to develop his game but as it stands he will end up stagnating his career by sitting on the bench.

This looks like it would be the correct move for both parties with a mutual discussion that sees that both wish to part ways.

Whether Dhanda will be able to get himself a Championship move or if he’ll have to drop down a league is yet to be seen but wherever he finds himself next season, he will no doubt improve his game as long as he secures himself regular football.