Sheffield Wednesday are light in quite a few positions at this stage with the Owls still needing to complete a considerable amount of transfer business.

They may have some promising options in some areas, but having depth in all areas will be required if they want to give themselves the best chance of remaining in the Championship.

Their central defence and forward area are two departments that may not need a huge amount of work, but whether the former still needs further additions may depend on the formation they play.

What options do Sheffield Wednesday have in central defence?

If the Owls operate with a back five again next term, they have Liam Palmer, Dominic Iorfa, Akin Famewo, Michael Ihiekwe and Reece James at their disposal as centre-back options, with Palmer and James able to operate centrally despite spending part of their respective careers out wide.

Even if they play a back four, Iorfa, Famewo, Ihiekwe and Brennan are available as potential options, with more central defenders potentially set to come in before the end of the summer window.

Why does Ciaran Brennan need to push for a move away from Sheffield Wednesday?

With Ben Heneghan and Aden Flint both departing the club, it would even be a surprise if they don't sign more central defenders. And if they do, Brennan's game time at Hillsborough could be quite limited during the final year of his contract.

If the 23-year-old doesn't play a lot and then is released at the end of his contract, he may not earn himself a good move elsewhere and that would be a crushing blow for a player who's at an important stage of his career.

Although there's a chance he could play for the Owls next term, he may need to rely on an injury crisis at Hillsborough to secure game time, and he can't be reliant on that.

This is why he simply must put in a transfer request this summer, either to secure a loan or permanent exit.

Ideally, it would be a loan move because he could impress during a temporary spell and then have plenty of contract offers on the table when his deal at Wednesday expires next summer.

But if a suitable permanent option pops up, he should be willing to make the move, even though the thought of staying at Hillsborough and having the chance to compete in the second tier would be tempting.

Unless Darren Moore's successor promises to make him a key part of his plans, Brennan needs to force an exit.

Even if he needs to drop down to League One or League Two, he should be looking to do that because many players have taken steps down the English football pyramid and then worked their way up again.

Fellow centre-back Dominic Hyam, who is now at Blackburn Rovers, left then-Championship club Reading and signed for Coventry where he was able to climb from the fourth tier to the second tier before his switch to Ewood Park.

This example is why Brennan shouldn't be scared to move to a team that currently plays below the second tier.