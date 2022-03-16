Opinion: 22-year-old should be top of Charlton Athletic’s priority list ahead of summer transfer window

In the summer of 2021, Charlton Athletic recruited a squad to play a 4-3-3 formation under Nigel Adkins, since Johnnie Jackson has replaced Adkins at the helm, he has religiously stuck by a 3-5-2 system.

Jackson has done this, with very few specialist wing backs at the club and has deployed Jonathan Leko, Diallang Jaiyesimi and Corey Blackett-Taylor in the role.

In the summer transfer window, with Jackson’s ideas clear as day to all recruitment staff, bringing in a specialist right wing back should be of top priority.

Ben Purrington, if his contract is extended, and Corey Blackett-Taylor, who has surprisingly thrived in the position, should provide enough cover at left wing back, if another left centre back is also brought in, to ensure that Purrington is not required too often to operate in the back three.

Kane Wilson, currently of Forest Green Rovers, would certainly fit that bill after an outstanding season in League Two with Rob Edwards’ men.

With all respect to the Green, Charlton will be able to compete higher up the league financially and with Wilson’s contract up in the summer, he should be seen as the ideal candidate to come in at right wing back.

The 22-year-old has registered three goals and 13 assists in all competitions and has been the standout player in the fourth tier in his position.

Charlton have been actively looking to reduce the average age of their squad in the last few transfer windows, and luring Wilson to The Valley would fit in with that.

There is a chance that the Addicks could even face Championship opposition for Wilson’s signature, although they could be able to offer him more regular first team action, which would be a priority for the player at this stage of his career.

FGR have a fair few players within their squad who clearly have the ability to play above League Two level, and Wilson is the pick of the bunch, bringing him in would be marquee and could take Jackson’s style of play to the next level.

After a shockingly below par 2020/21 season, Thomas Sandgaard needs to show ambition in the summer, within reason, or he risks losing the support and goodwill of the Addicks’ supporter base.

Signing Wilson in the opening weeks of the window would send a statement of intent to the rest of the division.