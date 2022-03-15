Opinion: 22-year-old should be on West Brom’s radar ahead of summer transfer window

West Bromwich Albion will be trying to revamp their squad in the summer transfer window after a desperately poor first season since relegation from the Premier League.

It is clear that the club hierarchy and supporters want to watch a more aesthetically pleasing brand of football, after struggling for success over the years under the likes of Tony Pulis, Sam Allardyce and Valerien Ismael.

Steve Bruce does not seem to represent a new direction for the club, but they will be looking to freshen up the squad regardless.

Attempting to emulate the team that won automatic promotion under Slaven Bilic in 2019/20 could be a good place to start, it was a side that was devastating going forward at times while establishing firm control in central areas.

Alex Mowatt’s summer signing and Taylor Gardner-Hickman’s emergence could provide a foundation for a more high energy style out of possession, to pave the way for the Baggies’ recovery.

In line with that some more dynamic attacking players will need to be purchased, to compliment the likes of Karlan Grant and Daryl Dike.

One position that the Baggies lack is a number ten, a mobile player who can drift between attacking roles over the course of a match, similar to how Matheus Pereira and Grady Diangana operated in 2019/20.

The former has moved on and the latter has not hit the heights he did that season, while Domingos Quina is someone who looks like he could.

The 22-year-old endured a difficult first half of the season seeing limited game time at Fulham on loan from Watford.

However, since the former Portugal U21 international was re-deployed at Barnsley in January, it has been made abundantly clear that he is one of the most exciting attacking midfielders in the Championship.

Quina has scored twice in nine outings for the Tykes, both audacious efforts from range and his build-up play has got Tykes supporters on the edge of their seats.

West Brom are in need of a talismanic figure to capture the imagination at The Hawthorns, and with him currently out of favour at Vicarage Road, there is no reason why the powers that be cannot lure Quina to the club in the summer.

The move would demonstrate ambition and create a fresh sense of optimism around the squad.