Opinion: 22-year-old League One centre-back could be Preston North End’s perfect Sepp van den Berg replacement

Preston North End fans are going to have to prepare themselves for the worst at the end of the season when Sepp van den Berg inevitably plays his final game for the Lilywhites.

The final game of the Championship season on May 7 against Middlesbrough will most likely be the last time that the Dutch youngster pulls on the white shirt of PNE as all supporters know that Van den Berg is set for bigger things come next season and beyond.

When he arrived at North End in February 2021 as part of the deal that took Ben Davies to Anfield, Van den Berg was well down the pecking order under Jurgen Klopp and has been playing under-23’s football exclusively, and despite being a centre-back he eventually found a role at PNE as a wing-back.

That wouldn’t always be the case though as earlier this season he finally got his chance at the right hand side of a back three, and he’s had some dominating performances in that time.

With Van den Berg already recently stating that it appears his stint at Deepdale will end at the conclusion of the current campaign, PNE need to look for his replacement and it would perhaps be ideal if they found something more permanent rather than a loan.

That costs money of course and it remains to be seen if the current hierarchy will invest some transfer funds into the club, or if a takeover from American businessman Chris Kirchner will come to fruition, however there’s an ideal candidate to replace the young Dutch starlet playing not far from Preston down the M65 at the Wham Stadium.

And that player is Accrington Stanley defender Ross Sykes, who is really having a standout season for John Coleman’s side in League One right now.

According to Wyscout, the 22-year-old is averaging 8.16 defensive duels, 10.99 aerial duels, 6.93 interceptions and 4.56 clearances per game, as well as being comfortable on the ball with a 69.4 per cent pass accuracy and 9.15 long balls played per match.

Sykes also puts in 1.55 crosses per game, which shows that he has a willingness to get forward in Accrington’s current setup and Ryan Lowe could likely use him in a similar manner, with three goals and four assists from that position this season.

Whoscored also paint Sykes in a positive light, ranking him right now as the sixth best player in League One throughout the campaign with a 7.36 average rating and he tops the list of third tier defenders.

With Accrington holding a contract option for Sykes which will keep him at the club until the summer of 2023, a fee will be needed to take him from Coleman’s grasp, but that is something that realistically should not be a problem for PNE – unless Accy demand multiple millions.