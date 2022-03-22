Opinion: 22-year-old could revitalise Coventry City’s attacking play if pursued in summer window

Coventry City have enjoyed a very promising 2021/22 campaign, after being tipped by many for a relegation battle at the beginning of the season, the Sky Blues are set to narrowly miss out on the play-offs.

Mark Robins’ three at the back system has been devastating in patches this season with Todd Kane and Ian Maatsen excelling as attacking outlets at wing back.

We have seen just how transformative a good set of wing backs can be for a team’s season at both Nottingham Forest and Bolton Wanderers this term.

Djed Spence and Max Lowe immediately caused an upturn in form when they arrived on loan at the City Ground, while Marlon Fossey and Declan John had an instant impact at Bolton when Ian Evatt switched to a back three around the turn of the year.

One area that holds the Sky Blues back, is who is playing in the back three and their passing range, sometimes they do not feed the wing backs or attacking players quickly enough.

Bringing in a ball playing centre back could make them a lot more dangerous and able to distribute the ball wide more effectively, looking at some realistic transfer targets, Harry Darling at Milton Keynes Dons sticks out as arguably the best ball playing defender in League One.

Darling, 22, could be difficult to sign if MK Dons are promoted to the Championship this season, in that case there is Oxford United’s Luke McNally, but he should be their top target heading into the summer window.

Robins can begin planning for the summer with the chances looking very strong that the Sky Blues are to go again in the second tier.

Darling’s numbers are a little skewed by the fact that the Dons play a more possession based style than any other team in the third tier, but he has proven over a longer term basis now how progressive he is as a centre back and contributes to the building of attacks in Liam Manning’s men’s promotion push.

Looking at the personnel at Robins’ disposal, the centre backs are underwhelming if they are to build on this season, and Darling would be a very inspiring signing in looking to capitalise on their progress.