Opinion: 21-year-old pursuit should take priority at QPR this summer

Queens Park Rangers have an important summer transfer window on the horizon, if they are to capitalise on an impressive season of progress under Mark Warburton this time around.

Rangers enjoyed a very strong first half of the season, where their home form was one of the best in the division, but have dipped since the turn of the year to fall away from the promotion race.

QPR’s second string is nowhere near as strong as that of the clubs around them in the table, and that is something that needs to be addressed in the summer, so that injuries do not have as significant of an impact as they have this term.

One area of the pitch that sticks out like a saw thumb to need improving, is left wing back.

Wing backs are arguably the most important players in the team, when deploying a three at the back formation and Rangers can improve a lot in that area.

Moses Odubajo and Albert Adomah, if he is offered a new contract, should provide ample cover on the right side, but if Warburton wants to stick with his current system moving forward, left wing back has to take top priority in the summer.

Quiz: Did QPR sign these 26 players for a fee or a free?

1 of 26 Moses Odubajo? Fee Free

Lee Buchanan has not been the best attacking full back since breaking into the first team at Derby County, but at 21 he could certainly develop into an effective left wing back.

The England U21 international has not registered an assist this season, but there have been far more defensive responsibilities for him to adhere to for the Rams, even slotting in at centre back due to Wayne Rooney not having a viable alternative.

Buchanan registered three assists last season, his first campaign establishing himself at Derby and demonstrated a lot of potential in the final third at second tier level.

QPR cannot compete financially with newly relegated sides and larger clubs in the Championship, therefore pouncing on Buchanan, who will be out of contract at the end of the season, would be a very smart move and one that could pay dividends in the short and long term in West London.