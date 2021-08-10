Opinion: 21-year-old could take West Brom to the next level as transfer rumours swirl

West Brom are reportedly interested in signing Orlando City forward Daryl Dike, as they look to strengthen their attacking options this season.

The Baggies were relegated from the Premier League last term, and will be eager to win promotion back into the Premier League at the first time of asking in this year’s campaign.

Valerien Ismael is now in charge at The Hawthorns, and has already raided his former club Barnsley for Alex Mowatt, and he could be set to reunite with a familiar face this summer in Daryl Dike.

Dike signed for Barnsley on loan from Orlando City in January 2021, and wasted no time in making a positive impact at Oakwell, as he fired in nine goals in 22 appearances for the Yorkshire-based side, as they stayed in touch with their promotion-chasing rivals in the Championship.

But Dike’s efforts weren’t quite enough to see Barnsley win promotion into the Premier League last season, after they were beaten by Swansea City in their play-off semi-final.

West Brom already have some strong options in attack this term, with the likes of Callum Robinson, Karlan Grant and Kenneth Zohore being available to Ismael.

Which player scored West Brom's first goal in each of the last 15 seasons?

1 of 15 2020/21? Grady Diangana Matheus Pereira Kieran Gibbs Karlan Grant

But Dike could take West Brom to the next level this season, as they look to win promotion back into the Premier League at the first time of asking. He’s shown that he can perform to a high standard at this level, so there won’t be any concerns as to whether he can adjust to the physical demands of English football.

He’d also suit West Brom’s high-intensity style of play, which was evident in their season opener against AFC Bournemouth on Friday evening, and so you would imagine that it’ll be a no-brainer for the Baggies boss to target a deal for Dike once again.

We already saw Dike thriving from the service from the likes of Alex Mowatt, and given that the former Leeds United man is now playing his football under Ismael at West Brom nowadays, that could tilt any potential deal in their favour as we head towards the final few weeks of the summer transfer window.

The Express and Star claim that a ‘significant loan fee’ could be involved for Dike to depart Orlando City, and West Brom could be well-placed to pay that sizeable fee, as they’ve recently dropped out of the top-flight.

Dike had an average Whoscored rating of 6.90 for Barnsley last season, which put him fourth on their list as the club’s best performers, despite only being at Oakwell for half of that campaign.

West Brom could potentially have found the missing piece in their promotion jigsaw this season if they were to strike an agreement with Orlando City to sign Dike on a temporary basis this term.