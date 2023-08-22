Highlights Southampton may negotiate a deal of around £20m for Nathan Tella with Bayer Leverkusen, who have already offered £17.5m.

Leverkusen's previous sale of Moussa Diaby for over £50m suggests they have the funds for Tella's transfer.

Southampton's recent sales have generated over £100m, but selling Tella could harm their chances of returning to the top flight quickly due to his contributions on the pitch.

Bayer Leverkusen and Southampton could negotiate a deal of around £20m for Nathan Tella before the transfer window closes, according to the Daily Mail.

Although the Saints currently value the player at £25m, the report states that the Saints may be willing to compromise at £20m.

With the German side already offering £17.5m, there's a good chance this deal will be completed if this report is anything to go by.

It can't be forgotten that Leverkusen generated more than £50m for Moussa Diaby earlier in the window, so they should have the funds needed to get a deal for the Saints' star over the line.

In saying that, they have spent a decent amount of money on signings this summer, so they won't have a bottomless pit of money to spend during the latter stages of the window.

That could give Russell Martin's side the license to price Xabi Alonso's men out of a move - but it does seem as though the Saints are open to selling Tella for the right price.

Who have Southampton already sold this summer?

It previously looked as though Martin's side were going to hold on to plenty of their key players - but they have cashed in on some important first-teamers in recent times.

Tino Livramento has sealed a move to Newcastle United, although his exit was potentially expected because of the fact the Saints also have Kyle Walker-Peters as an option on the right-hand side.

James Ward-Prowse has also been sold, despite the fact he had three years left on his contract at St Mary's.

Southampton's strong position at the negotiating table allowed them to negotiate a sizeable £30m deal - a very decent amount for a 28-year-old.

And Romeo Lavia, who had been attracting interest from a number of Premier League giants, has moved to Chelsea in a £55m deal.

With this, they have generated well over £100m from player sales with the departures of Mislav Orsic, Ibrahima Diallo and Mohammed Salisu in mind as well.

Why should Southampton's stance on Nathan Tella be concerning?

Che Adams has also been linked with a move away and if him and Tella both depart before the summer transfer window ends, you feel that will reduce the Saints' chances of getting back to the top flight at the first time of asking.

Although some movement in the squad is good to freshen things up following their relegation, they shouldn't be looking to change too much and the sales of Adams and Tella would be particularly gutting considering the start to the season both have made.

You can't even fully justify selling Tella for financial reasons.

The fact he has two years left on his deal means this window is probably the best chance Martin's side will get to sell him for a big fee - but they have already cashed in on quite a few key players and the former Burnley loanee's contributions could get them back to the top flight.

That's more financially valuable than selling him for £20m - and that's one reason why Tella shouldn't be for sale at any price.

He, along with the likes of Adams and Adam Armstrong, could be a real threat in the final third and Martin will need his team to be prolific going forward if they want to aim for promotion.