Opinion: 2021 decision could make it difficult for West Brom to complete suggested player transfer plan

Right now, a summer transfer window squad overhaul looks like something of an inevitable requirement for West Brom.

Following relegation from the Premier League at the end of last season, the Baggies’ anticipated push for an immediate return to the top-flight of English football has failed to materialise.

Sunday afternoon’s underwhelming 1-0 defeat away to local rivals Birmingham means the club are currently 12th in the Championship table, eight points adrift of a play-off spot with seven games left to play.

As a result, with a number of players having consistently under-performed this season, both under Valerien Ismael and now Steve Bruce, you do feel there has to be some significant change at the club, if they are to have a chance of putting that right next time around.

According to recent reports from The Athletic, one player who the Baggies could look to move on in the summer to make room in the budget and squad for new recruits, is Matt Phillips.

Given the attacker has failed to really fire on all cylinders this season, with just three goals and two assists in 23 Championship games during an injury hit campaign, he does seem to be one of those who could be identified as having underperformed.

Indeed, at 31-year-old, Phillips is also approaching the latter stages of his career, meaning he may not be able to make as much of a log-term impact at The Hawthorns, as potential new recruits.

With that in mind, it does seem to make sense for Phillips to be suggested as one who could be moved on by West Brom this summer, although you get the feeling that a decision made by the club at the season, could potentially make that hard for them to do.

Back in August, West Brom announced that Phillips had put pen to paper on a new three-year contract with the club, securing his future at The Hawthorns until the end of the 2023/24 season.

Consequentially, the Baggies are now in a strong position to negotiate any offers that do come in for Phillips once the market reopens, even if they are keen to move him on.

But while West Brom may see that as a chance to get a decent fee for Phillips, others may be reluctant to take a risk on that paying that, particularly after what has been a rather disappointing season for the attacker.

Do any of these 12 celebrities support West Brom?

1 of 12 Adrian Chiles Yes No

It is also worth noting that given their recent Premier League exploits, West Brom will have been in a position to hand Phillips a rather sizeable financial package, which other potentially interested clubs may also struggle to meet.

Indeed, given the commitment he has made to West Brom in signing that deal – and, it should be remembered, over the years he has been at the club as well – Phillips would be within his rights to turn down the offer of a move elsewhere, in favour of seeing out this deal.

Considering the club’s ambition of a return to the Premier League, and the fact that they ought to have the squad and infrastructure in place to do that, remaining at The Hawthorns could also be Phillips’ best chance of getting another shot at top-flight football for himself.

With all that in mind, it seems the extended deal that West Brom did with Phillips back in the summer, at a time when they could have seen him leave the club for free at the end of this season had they done nothing, looks as though it could throw a spanner in the works of the long term plans that may now be being drawn up at The Hawthorns.