Opinion: 2020 signing’s performances warrant fresh agreement at QPR

Albert Adomah has been a revelation since signing for Queens Park Rangers in the summer.

The 34-year-old had to bide his time before Mark Warburton entrusted him with a spot in the starting XI, but he is repaying that faith brilliantly and deserves a contract extension as a result.

Rangers have religiously stuck to a three at the back formation this term, meaning that Adomah has had to learn on the job in the right wing back role, the experienced Championship campaigner has used all of his knowhow to adapt to the position and kick on as a key player in the side.

The 19-time Ghana international is a winger, and that does not look likely to change between now and the end of his career, but Adomah’s appetite to improve in the twilight of his career has seen him contribute in both an attacking and defensive sense this season.

One goal and one assist from ten starts in the league does not sound like a lot but with the relentless schedule clubs deal with in the second tier, that is an invaluable contribution.

Looking at Warburton’s other options at right wing back, there are not many that are as reliable as Adomah. Moses Odubajo is first choice but injuries have plagued his career for a long time now and Osman Kakay is not a convincing full-back at Championship level.

With Rob Dickie marauding forward inside him, Adomah completes a very dangerous area of the pitch for QPR in possession and his intelligence with the ball at his feet has made it easier for Rangers to feed their chief creators in Chris Willock and Ilias Chair.

Adomah has struggled to settle since leaving Aston Villa in the summer of 2019, but we have seen his best performances since then come in a QPR shirt, the 34-year-old’s attitude to his new role and overall contribution should be rewarded with a contract extension until the end of next season.

Even if he is not a regular starter, Adomah’s versatility and Championship knowhow would make him a valuable asset around the squad in helping the club and Mark Warburton continue QPR’s upward trajectory and ensure that they capitalise on their strong 2021 on the pitch.