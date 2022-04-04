Opinion: 2019 signing should be let go to make room for summer additions at QPR

Lee Wallace has been a good servant for Queens Park Rangers since arriving in the summer of 2019, but he should not be offered a new contract at the end of the season.

The Scotsman does not fit well into the three at the back system that Mark Warburton has persisted with this season.

If Sam McCallum and Moses Odubajo were available more often, Wallace would not have played anywhere near as many games, and Rangers would have been more dangerous down the left flank.

If QPR are to build on the strong foundations that have been laid this term, and put together a more credible promotion push next season, they need an upgrade at left wing back.

That looked to have been achieved earlier on in the season, but niggling injuries have caused McCallum’s season-long loan from Norwich City to be very stop start and a replacement will need to be sourced in the summer.

With Odubajo, and potentially Albert Adomah too if he is offered a new contract, Rangers have plenty of attacking options at right wing back, so left wing back should be of top priority, to better compliment the balance of the side.

In the twilight of his career, Wallace is very limited physically and in the final third, which can cause a breakdown in the fluidity of QPR’s attacks, as the Scotsman is unable to combine effectively with the likes of Ilias Chair, Chris Willock or Luke Amos.

QPR are clearly heading back in the right direction after some difficult years, staying afloat in the Championship following relegation from the Premier League, and they will need more dynamic wing backs to continue that upward trajectory.

Being in London certainly helps in the EFL, as a local loan destination from clubs like Chelsea, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur.

QPR can use that relationship to once again bring in a Premier League loanee, similar to the McCallum deal, to replace Wallace next season, without breaking the bank.

Allowing them to focus funds to the top of the pitch, where Charlie Austin and Andre Gray have struggled for consistency this term.