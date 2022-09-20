Opinion: 20-year-old must seize unexpected Sheffield United opportunity caused by injury blow

After suffering defeat on penalties to Nottingham Forest in the play-offs last season, it was always going to be intriguing to see how Sheffield United would fare during the opening stages of the current campaign.

Since losing to Watford in their first league fixture of the term, the Blades have embarked on a superb run of form in the second-tier.

Under the guidance of manager Paul Heckingbottom, United have won seven of their last nine games and are currently top of the Championship standings.

One of the key reasons behind the Blades’ recent success has been their ability to deliver the goods in a defensive sense.

After missing his side’s meeting with Watford due to suspension, Anel Ahmedhodzic has emerged as a key player for United.

Signed from Malmo in the summer transfer window, Ahmedhodzic has helped his side claim six clean-sheets by producing some fantastic performances in the heart of defence.

The defender has also provided an attacking threat as he has been directly involved in four goals in 10 appearances.

Unfortunately for the Blades, they will be unable to immediately turn to Ahmedhodzic for inspiration following the international break as the 23-year-old is set to be out of action for at least four weeks due to an issue with his thigh.

In the absence of Ahmedhodzic, fellow centre-back Kyron Gordon may be given the chance to impress in a back-three alongside Chris Basham and John Egan.

If Heckingbottom does give the defender the nod to feature, it is imperative that he capitalises on this unexpected opportunity to impress.

A product of the Blades’ youth academy, Gordon has only made one appearance for the club this season due to the competition at centre-back.

However, with Rhys Norrington-Davies filling in at left wing-back due to Max Lowe’s injury, the 20-year-old may be called upon in the Blades’ upcoming clashes with Birmingham City and Queens Park Rangers.

During the previous campaign, Gordon showed some signs of promise in the five Championship games that he participated in and thus will be confident in his ability to deliver the goods at this level.

Gordon made 2.5 clearances and won two aerial duels per fixture in the second-tier as he recorded a respectable average WhoScored match rating of 6.68.

By stepping to the mark for the Blades, Gordon could potentially become a key part of Heckingbottom’s plans for the remainder of the season as his side look to launch a push for automatic promotion.

