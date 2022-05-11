Opinion: 20-year-old could prove to be the ideal George Hirst replacement at Portsmouth

After finishing 10 points adrift of the play-off places in League One last season, Portsmouth will be determined to move forward as a club in the 2022/23 campaign.

With the transfer window set to open in June, it will be intriguing to see whether Pompey head coach Danny Cowley is able to secure the services of some classy operators in the coming months.

Considering that Portsmouth are set to wave goodbye to George Hirst when his loan deal at Fratton Park expires at the end of May, they will need to bolster their options up-front this summer.

Although Pompey will unquestionably be keen to re-sign Hirst following the forward’s goal-scoring escapades in League One, Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers has admitted that he is set to give the forward the opportunity to showcase his talent in pre-season.

With there being a possibility that the 23-year-old, who managed to find the back of the net on 15 occasions for Portsmouth, will not seal a return to Fratton Park, it is hardly a surprise that the club have been linked with a move for another forward.

According to a report from The News, Pompey are eyeing a move for Tottenham Hotspur forward Kion Etete.

Etete spent the second-half of the previous term on loan at Cheltenham Town following an encouraging spell in the fourth-tier at Northampton Town.

In the 23 appearances that he made for the Cobblers in all competitions, the forward provided a respectable total of eight direct goal contributions.

Handed the chance to prove his worth in a higher division by Spurs, Etete went on to show some real signs of promise during his stint at Cheltenham.

Quiz: Which club did Portsmouth sign these 24 players from in the 1990s?

1 of 24 Who did Portsmouth sign Jason Crowe from in the 1990's? Arsenal Tottenham Chelsea Fulham

The forward scored in the club’s clashes with Wycombe Wanderers, Crewe Alexandra and Gillingham while he also provided three assists in 13 league appearances.

Etete won 1.6 aerial duels per game in this division and showed some defensive capabilities by making 1.1 tackles per match.

Having illustrated that he is more than capable of competing at this level by recording a WhoScored match rating of 6.90 in League One for Cheltenham, the 20-year-old could turn out to be the ideal replacement for Hirst.

By making strides in terms of his development by learning from the guidance of Cowley, there is every chance that Etete could go on to match or even exceed the goal-tally that Hirst recorded last season in the upcoming campaign.

When you consider that Millwall are also believed to be keeping tabs on Etete, Portsmouth will need to act quickly in order to have the best chance of winning the race for his signature.