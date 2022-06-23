Opinion: 20-goal attacker would make for ideal Sheffield United signing

Sheffield United will be in need of upgrading their attack this summer in order to compete for promotion in the Championship.

Paul Heckingbottom’s side came very close to going straight back up to the Premier League, but fell just short in the play-offs.

Morgan Gibbs-White was seen as the star man in the two-legged defeat to Nottingham Forest and he was one of the team’s best players all campaign.

However, he has since returned to his parent club Wolves and the chances of him coming back to Bramall Lane next season appear to be basically zero.

This leaves the club in search of a new attacker this summer.

While Billy Sharp has shown a recent ability to maintain his incredible level of goal scoring form even at the age of 36, he cannot be relied upon as a long-term player in the team.

This is why the emerging reports linking the club with a move for MK Dons player Scott Twine should be welcomed by Blades supporters.

The 22-year old could take the place of Gibbs-White in the side quite naturally and would be a capable replacement for Sharp in the long run.

His impressive tally of 20 goals and 13 assists played a large role in helping the club to a 3rd place finish in League One last season.

Twine has shown he is more than ready for the step up to the second division, with United making for a natural next step in his career.

The Blades will have to compete for his signature, but this is a signing Heckingbottom should not hesitate to get the club involved with.

Literally 99% of Sheffield United supporters should be scoring 28/28 on this Blades quiz – Can you?

1 of 28 Who is the current Sheffield United manager? Chris Wilder Chris Hughton Paul Heckingbottom Neil Warnock

While other areas will need strengthening, the loss of Gibbs-White might be the biggest chance from last season into next.

Twine may not even be enough to do it on his own given the importance the Wolves player had in the squad.

But he would be a very solid start and would make for a great addition to the squad.

The club should be looking to compete for promotion over the next 12 months, especially given how close they came last season and the resources available to them.

Making a signing like Twine would be a statement of intent for the campaign ahead.