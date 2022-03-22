Opinion: £12 million summer deal involving Fulham and Liverpool would make sense for all parties

According to Football Insider, Liverpool have placed a £12 million pound price tag on Neco Williams this summer.

Williams is currently on loan at table-topping Championship side Fulham after joining the club for the remainder of the season in the January transfer window.

The Football Insider report states that if Fulham are promoted to the Premier League, they will attempt to sign Williams permanently in the summer and, that the player himself would be keen on making the switch permanent in an attempt to establish himself as a first team regular.

With that being said, I believe that this would be a move that suits all parties this summer.

Firstly, from Fulham’s perspective, they would be getting a player who has already impressed a lot in just a short time with the club.

So far, Williams has made nine Championship appearances, scoring two goals and registering two assists from right back.

If Fulham get promoted, they will have the financial resources to improve their team, and given Liverpool’s valuation is only said to be £12 million pounds, this would be a deal that made complete sense for the club as they looked to build a squad capable of staying up in the Premier League.

It would be a move that made sense for Williams himself, too.

Quiz: Can you identify each of these 24 ex-Fulham players just by looking at 3 clues?

1 of 24 27-years-old, plays for Barnsley, born in Hemel Hempstead Cauley Woodrow Sheyi Ojo

For the first time in the 20-year-old’s short career, he is playing regular football and if he made the move to Craven Cottage, he would have the chance to establish himself as a first team player in the Premier League, providing a late collapse from Fulham in the Championship this season.

Williams finds himself behind one of the best full-back’s in the world at Liverpool in Trent Alexander-Arnold, so barring some sort of long term injury, would be unlikely to get regular game time at Anfield, no matter how much he impressed.

For that very reason it could make sense for Liverpool to allow Williams to leave this summer, too.

As above, he is unlikely to be a first team regular whilst Alexander-Arnold occupies the right-back berth at Anfield, and they would be getting £12 million pounds for a player that is essentially surplus to requirements.

Williams could be a reasonable squad player for them, but if he wants to leave and play regularly, it may not be worth keeping an unhappy player just for the sake of the odd appearance here and there. Particularly when James Milner often does a fine job deputising at right back.

All things considered, then, a £12 million pound summer move for Neco Williams from Liverpool to Fulham could make sense for all parties involved.