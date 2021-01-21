‘Operation 100 points is truly underway’ – These Norwich City fans react to player news

Norwich City have opted to recall Sebastian Soto from his loan at Telstar, with many Yellows taking to Twitter to express their happiness with the news.

The Canaries are flying at the top of the league and further strengthened their grip on the number 1 spot in the division last night as they saw off Bristol City at Carrow Road.

Indeed, Jordan Hugill was the man to step up and make the difference last night in the absence of Teemu Pukki, with Soto now coming back to swell the attacking ranks.

He is expected initially to link up with the u23 side at Norwich but, who knows, if he impresses there he could end up in the first-team, though a work permit needs to be sorted.

Yellows fans are pleased with the news on Twitter, meanwhile, so let’s take a look at what has been said:

.@Sebastian9Soto has returned to #NCFC after the club exercised a recall option in the deal with @telstar1963nv. — Norwich City FC (@NorwichCityFC) January 21, 2021

Some happy Yellows, then, who have plenty to smile about right now.