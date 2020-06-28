‘Oozes confidence’, ‘What a player’ – Many Sheffield Wednesday fans heap praise on one man following victory

Sheffield Wednesday picked up their first win since the Championship restart by beating Bristol City 2-1 today and many Owls fans have heaped praise on goalkeeper Joe Wildsmith.

Heading into the game, Garry Monk’s side had won just two of their last 15 league games but put in an encouraging performance in their 1-1 draw with Nottingham Forest last week.

They carried that momentum into the game at Ashton Gate and claimed all three points against a City side that look lost at present and are in danger of seeing their play-off hopes evaporate completely.

Connor Wickham and Massimo Luongo both struck from corners and though Nahki Wells pulled one back for the hosts, Lee Johnson’s side never truly looked like getting a result.

It could’ve all been very different, however, were it not for the impressive performance of Wildsmith – making just his third appearance of the season.

Monk has switched between goalkeepers regularly this term, with both Keiren Westwood and Cameron Dawson also featuring between the sticks.

Wildsmith has been in possession of the number one shirt since the Championship got back underway and produced a fantastic display, including an outstanding reaction stage to deny Nathan Baker’s early header.

Can you identify these 16 Sheffield Wednesday players by looking at these pixelated images? Have a go now!

1 of 16 WHO IS THE PLAYER? Barry Bannan Ben Hughes Jordan Rhodes Sam Winnall

The 24-year-old’s display did not go unnoticed by the Hillsborough faithful, with many taking to Twitter to voice their thoughts.

Read their reaction here:

Excellent performance from Wildsmith 👏🏻 https://t.co/6W7JFur6iB — Devon Cash (@devoncashmedia) June 28, 2020

Joe wildsmith what a player — Izzy Hardy (@izzyhardy__) June 28, 2020

I’d forgotten what it felt like to win! Superb three points. Great to see Wickham on a scoring run and the team looks much more confident with Wildsmith in goal. Up The Owls! #swfc https://t.co/tCFTw71Idm — Richard Taylor (@RichLido) June 28, 2020

Joe wildsmith 👏👏👏 I said it before I think out of the 2 younger goal keepers he is by far the best.

2 quality saves lad well done today.#swfc — David Swfc Ranger (@dave_swfc1) June 28, 2020

Joe Wildsmith 👏🏻 always been my number 1 — Coop (@AndrewCooper92) June 28, 2020

Wildsmith MOTM today, no debate — Tom Yarroŵ (@TomYarrow) June 28, 2020

Wildsmith looked good today! Some great saves too. — Mikey (@Mikey1867) June 28, 2020

My ratings; Wildsmith 9️⃣

Palmer 7️⃣

Iorfa 7️⃣

Borner 7️⃣

Lee 7️⃣

Luongo 8️⃣

Bannan 8️⃣

Murphy 8️⃣

Harris 8️⃣

Rhodes 7️⃣

Wickham 8️⃣ Fox 7️⃣

Da Cruz 6️⃣ MOTM: Wildsmith had little to do but pulled off two quality saves. Not at fault for the goal, oozes confidence through the defence#SWFC — Added On Time (@added_on_time) June 28, 2020