‘Oozes confidence’, ’20+ this season’ – These Doncaster Rovers fans are loving Premier League capture

Tiago Cukur has joined Doncaster Rovers on a season-long loan from Watford, the club announced this afternoon. Richie Wellens adds some youthful exuberance to Donny’s attacking contingent in building towards a top six push this upcoming campaign.

It will be Cukur’s first exposure to men’s football and League One will provide a baptism of fire. The Dutch-born Turkey u21 international stands at 6ft 4in and should learn a lot in jostling with Jordy Hiwula, Fejiri Okenabirhie and Omar Bogle for a spot in the side.

Rovers fans will get their first look at him in action tomorrow night, with the 18-year-old expected to be involved in their pre-season friendly against Wakefield AFC.

Doncaster has been a successful destination for players from Premier League academies in recent years with Josh Sims and Tyreece John-Jules enjoying bright spells last term. Wellens is clearly looking to utilise that market similarly to Darren Moore who had Rovers looking certain play-off candidates before his departure at the beginning of March.

Wellens has big shoes to fill following a turbulent 2020/21 season, after winning League Two with Swindon Town in 2019/20, the Mancunian who had two spells at Donny as a player left The Robins for Salford City where he was sacked before the conclusion of the campaign.

