‘Oozes confidence’, ’20+ this season’ – These Doncaster Rovers fans are loving Premier League capture
Tiago Cukur has joined Doncaster Rovers on a season-long loan from Watford, the club announced this afternoon. Richie Wellens adds some youthful exuberance to Donny’s attacking contingent in building towards a top six push this upcoming campaign.
It will be Cukur’s first exposure to men’s football and League One will provide a baptism of fire. The Dutch-born Turkey u21 international stands at 6ft 4in and should learn a lot in jostling with Jordy Hiwula, Fejiri Okenabirhie and Omar Bogle for a spot in the side.
Rovers fans will get their first look at him in action tomorrow night, with the 18-year-old expected to be involved in their pre-season friendly against Wakefield AFC.
Doncaster has been a successful destination for players from Premier League academies in recent years with Josh Sims and Tyreece John-Jules enjoying bright spells last term. Wellens is clearly looking to utilise that market similarly to Darren Moore who had Rovers looking certain play-off candidates before his departure at the beginning of March.
Wellens has big shoes to fill following a turbulent 2020/21 season, after winning League Two with Swindon Town in 2019/20, the Mancunian who had two spells at Donny as a player left The Robins for Salford City where he was sacked before the conclusion of the campaign.
Take a look at the best of the reaction to his latest acquisition from Twitter below…
#DRFC #DoncasterRovers
Looking into this guy’s stats and highlights… Oh My God! We have ourselves a wonderkid and I prey we give him gametime.
Welcome Tiago! – 🏴
Hoşgeldin Tiago! – 🇹🇷
Welkom Tiago – 🇳🇱 https://t.co/EZwflqsF2s
— Aaron Challoner (@aaron_challoner) July 19, 2021
Welcome to Donny, Tiago! Seems to be highly-rated by Watford fans on here, promising addition #DRFC https://t.co/mVPBFwoJMA
— Black Bank (@Black_Bank_DRFC) July 19, 2021
Massive fan of the sliders and socks, 20+ this season, you redssss #drfc https://t.co/9WH55F6Bp8
— Kyle Addie (@_kylea02) July 19, 2021
Big lad for 18! #DRFC https://t.co/8VTwZ06mVJ
— G (@Gazz_Plods) July 19, 2021
Go watch his YT interview…
Guy OOZES confidence…👀 https://t.co/7EjZnMmo9q
— Ben Smith (@bendrfcsmith97) July 19, 2021
Tiago Tiago Tiago Tiago Tiago Tiago 🎶
— Josh Mckenzie (@DRFCJM1) July 19, 2021