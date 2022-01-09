Do Not Sell My Personal Information
FA Cup

‘Oozes class’, ‘Like to see a contract extension’ – Many Luton Town fans react as 29-y/o shines in Cup win over Harrogate

Published

1 hour ago

on

Luton Town had to withstand lots of Harrogate Town pressure in the early exchanges of today’s FA Cup clash, but it was eventually the Hatters who managed to book their spot in the fourth round. 

Elijah Adebayo opened the scoring with an excellent strike from just outside the area, with Cameron Jerome fighting hardest to add a second with 50 minutes on the clock.

Kal Naismith’s delightful chip made it three for the Hatters before Luke Berry completed the scoring on his return from injury.

 

Naismith was one player who shone throughout for the Hatters, with the versatile defender proving to be one of the few Luton players who did not start rusty.

The 29-year-old started as part of a back three for the Hatters before Nathan Jones opted to deploy him as a holding midfielder as Luton tried to claw back control of the opening exchanges.

Naismith was then moved to left-back during the second half, impressing in all three positions he was asked to play in.

Proving to enjoy an excellent season, Naismith once again displayed his class at Kenilworth Road this afternoon.

Here, we take a look at how Luton fans have reacted on Twitter to the Scotsman’s performance…


