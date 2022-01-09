‘Oozes class’, ‘Like to see a contract extension’ – Many Luton Town fans react as 29-y/o shines in Cup win over Harrogate

Luton Town had to withstand lots of Harrogate Town pressure in the early exchanges of today’s FA Cup clash, but it was eventually the Hatters who managed to book their spot in the fourth round.

Elijah Adebayo opened the scoring with an excellent strike from just outside the area, with Cameron Jerome fighting hardest to add a second with 50 minutes on the clock.

Kal Naismith’s delightful chip made it three for the Hatters before Luke Berry completed the scoring on his return from injury.

Quiz: Can you name which club Luton Town signed these 28 midfielders from? 1 of 28 1. Allan Campbell Hibs Dundee United Livingston Motherwell

Naismith was one player who shone throughout for the Hatters, with the versatile defender proving to be one of the few Luton players who did not start rusty.

The 29-year-old started as part of a back three for the Hatters before Nathan Jones opted to deploy him as a holding midfielder as Luton tried to claw back control of the opening exchanges.

Naismith was then moved to left-back during the second half, impressing in all three positions he was asked to play in.

Proving to enjoy an excellent season, Naismith once again displayed his class at Kenilworth Road this afternoon.

Here, we take a look at how Luton fans have reacted on Twitter to the Scotsman’s performance…

Delighted I deleted my tweet a long time ago saying Naismith was a panic signing two games into his Luton career — Dave (@LTFC_Dave) January 9, 2022

The second goal killed the game. Played with more control and fluency after that. Naismith did well as a DMC. Took a few liberties, which against a better side than Harrogate, would have punished us. Good to get the first game out of the way. — Paul Wright (@MISTERPDW) January 9, 2022

From what I heard it seemed that way on the radio. Naismith took his goal well( I’d like to see a contract extension for Kaldini!) and it’s nice to see Berry come back. I’m just glad we got a game in before Bournemouth next week. — Neil (@Neilcp71) January 9, 2022

Kal Naismith is absolutely class — Ryan Bailey (@RyanBailey___) January 9, 2022

Kal Naismith, our 🐐 what an amazing finish! — Jason (@JasonLTFC) January 9, 2022

Kal Naismith is the best player in the world. — Liam Rowlands (@liamrowlands94) January 9, 2022

Kal Naismith, man, just oozes class in everything he does — Jamie (@jamie_castle96) January 9, 2022

GOAL HATTERS. KAL NAISMITH. Is there anything he can't do? — LutonNews_LTFC (@LutonNews_LTFC) January 9, 2022