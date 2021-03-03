‘Oozes class’, ‘Like a breath of fresh air’ – Many Birmingham fans rave about one man after Huddersfield draw

Birmingham City came back to draw 1-1 with relegation rivals Huddersfield Town at the John Smith’s Stadium last night and many fans have been raving about 2020 arrival Alen Halilovic.

Both sides are precariously placed above the bottom three as we head toward the business end of the season and met last night knowing just how important this game could be in the race for survival.

In the end, the points were shared with both goals scored inside four second-half minutes.

Frazier Campbell smashed in the opener after 63 minutes but the visitors responded quickly, Marc Roberts forcing an equaliser in from a corner.

The performance of Halilovic, who joined as a free agent last year, appears to have caught the attention of Blues supporters, however.

The 24-year-old playmaker’s high potential was recognised earlier in his career and he’s spent time with the likes of Barcelona and AC Milan.

He’s struggled to fulfill those lofty expectations so far and joined Aitor Karanka’s squad looking to kick-start his career.

Halilovic certainly seems to be finding his feet and produced some dazzling moments against the Terriers last night, including a cultured outside-the-box chip that drew a fingertip save.

The Croatian’s display certainly seems to have impressed the supporters, with many taking to Twitter to voice their thoughts.

Read their reaction here:

How have we signed Halilovic man. Bloke is different level #bcfc — Stokes (@_LukeStokes_) March 2, 2021

Halilovic is like a breath of fresh air #BCFC — Tom Foy (@TommyFoy_92) March 2, 2021

I really, really like Halilovic I wonder if he feels the same way about me…? 💙😊#BCFC — Mark Watson (@MarkWatson1875) March 2, 2021

Halilovic done more in 10 minutes than Clayton has all season…#bcfc — Michael Coy (@michael_coy) March 2, 2021

Halilovic just oozes class #BCFC — Guy M (@GuyMaxwell4) March 2, 2021

Disappointed not to have tested Huddersfield more – they looked shot of confidence and even more panicked than we do. Looked like a team there for the taking, but at least we bounced back from going behind and got the point. Halilovic class again. #bcfc — Blues Analytics (@BluesAnalytics_) March 2, 2021

Take a point there .. Halilovic looking a real player #bcfc — CraigO 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇬🇧 (@craigoates87) March 2, 2021