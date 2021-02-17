Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Oozes class’, ‘Faultless’ – Plenty of Reading FC fans are loving one player’s display in win over Bristol City

Reading got back to winning ways in the Championship on Tuesday evening as they beat Bristol City 2-0 at Ashton Gate. 

The Royals went into the game without a win to their name from their last two matches, with Veljko Paunovic’s men being beaten by Millwall at the weekend.

The Reading boss opted to keep young defender Tom McIntyre in the starting XI for the game against the Robins, even though club captain Liam Moore was deemed fit enough to feature in the matchday squad after an injury lay-off.

It was McIntyre’s 21st appearance of the season in all competitions, and he will be pleased to have been part of a team that kept another clean sheet in their league campaign.

Reading are now sat fifth in the Championship table, and are eight points clear of seventh-placed Cardiff City heading into the final 16 matches of this term.

Plenty of Reading supporters took to social media to issue their thoughts on McIntyre’s display, and it’s safe to say that they were impressed after his showing against Bristol City.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below…..


