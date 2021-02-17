‘Oozes class’, ‘Faultless’ – Plenty of Reading FC fans are loving one player’s display in win over Bristol City

Reading got back to winning ways in the Championship on Tuesday evening as they beat Bristol City 2-0 at Ashton Gate.

The Royals went into the game without a win to their name from their last two matches, with Veljko Paunovic’s men being beaten by Millwall at the weekend.

The Reading boss opted to keep young defender Tom McIntyre in the starting XI for the game against the Robins, even though club captain Liam Moore was deemed fit enough to feature in the matchday squad after an injury lay-off.

It was McIntyre’s 21st appearance of the season in all competitions, and he will be pleased to have been part of a team that kept another clean sheet in their league campaign.

Reading are now sat fifth in the Championship table, and are eight points clear of seventh-placed Cardiff City heading into the final 16 matches of this term.

Plenty of Reading supporters took to social media to issue their thoughts on McIntyre’s display, and it’s safe to say that they were impressed after his showing against Bristol City.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below…..

Great to see how much Tom McIntyre has developed in this first team into a quality quality centre back, absolutely brilliant since he’s come in . MOTM for me today. #readingfc — Ethan (@rfc_ethan) February 16, 2021

One of the most comfortable wins you'll see all season. Important to get back to winnings after losing the last two games. Morrison and McIntyre were fantastic along with Semedo and Rinomhota #readingfc — Jack (@thesimpsonRFC) February 16, 2021

Tom McIntyre is the best young centre back in the league, by an absolute country mile #ReadingFC — Jimbo (@JimboTriesAgain) February 16, 2021

McIntyre has been incredible again #readingfc — Ali (@alibrown_29) February 16, 2021

McIntyre just oozes class #readingfc — Mark Fidgett (@MarkFidgett) February 16, 2021

Faultless tonight TMac, blocking and heading absolutely everything, thought I even caught you out on the left wing! 😅 Keeping your dad out the team on merit! 👊 — Sean (@sean_rich96) February 16, 2021

Unreal tonight you — sam (@samwhite_RFC) February 16, 2021

Solid once again never looked like conceding. Future Reading FC captain 👏🏻 — Scott Graham (@ScottGraham_10) February 16, 2021

Class once again 😍🔵🔵 — Rfc106 (@Read106_) February 16, 2021

Top work Tommy Maldini — Karl Kitchener (@karlkitchener) February 16, 2021