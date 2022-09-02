Onyedinma starts: The predicted Luton Town XI to face Wigan on Saturday

Luton Town take on Wigan Athletic this weekend at Kenilworth Road.

The Hatters come into this game after a 2-1 victory against Cardiff City in midweek and are now unbeaten in three games, and are now looking to climb further up the table.

Meanwhile, Wigan will be eager to pick up three points from this game.

Whilst they got a draw against West Brom on Tuesday night, last weekend they were at the wrong end of a 5-1 result drubbing at the hands of Burnley and will be looking to bounce back.

With that in mind, here we take a look at how Nathan Jones’ Luton side may line-up for Saturday’s game.

Given Luton come into this game on the back of a victory, we see only one change in this team from the game against Cardiff.

Ethan Horvath remains in goal and will be hoping he can make it a clean sheet this weekend.

In front of him there is likely to be a back free of Dan Potts, Tom Lockyer and James Bree.

Against Cardiff, Bree switched from wing-back to a right-sided defender in a back three following Reece Burke’s withdrawal at half-time, and this is where he’s likely to fill in from the start.

Do you love Luton Town? Try score over 85% on this quiz about some of their best ever players

1 of 24 WHAT DECADE WAS RICKY HILL BORN? 1950'S 1960'S

The midfield four is made up of Amari’i Bell, Allan Campbell, Luke Freeman and Fred Onyedinma

Freeman scored his side’s first goal at the weekend whilst Onyedinma looked lively when coming on the pitch at half-time, playing at wing-back with Bree moving into the back three.

In the most advanced trio, Jordan Clark is joined by Carlton Morris and Elijah Adebayo who will all be eager to get their names on the scoresheet, with Adebayo yet to hit the back of the net so far this season.