‘Onwards to the real thing’ – Plenty of West Brom fans react to Old Trafford clash with Manchester United

West Bromwich Albion stepped up their preparations ahead of the EFL’s restart with two friendly matches against Manchester United on Friday.

The Baggies return to league action in a weeks’ time, having not kicked a ball in the Championship since early March.

Slaven Bilic’s side face local rivals Birmingham City at the Hawthorns next Saturday, as Albion look to finish the season on a high and secure automatic promotion back to the Premier League.

Having played out a 2-2 draw with Aston Villa in a friendly last week, Albion played stronger opposition in Manchester United on Friday afternoon.

It is believed that in the first match, Albion came out victorious, winning 2-1 against a United side that featured the likes of Paul Pogba, Bruno Fernandes and Anthony Martial.

In the second match, it is believed that Albion lost 3-1 against a side that featured the likes of David de Gea, Harry Maguire and Juan Mata.

A good run-out for Albion, then, as they came up against a very strong United side looking to break into the top-four under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer this season.

The fact that they came out victorious against a side that included some world-class talent, albeit in a 60-minute friendly match, will be music to Albion fans’ ears ahead of the return of the EFL.

Here, we take a look at West Brom fans’ reactions…

We’re trending in the UK😂😂😂. We actually beat Man U #wba — Dylan Ashmore (@WBADyl) June 12, 2020

Onwards to the REAL thing next Saturday 👍👍🤍💙 — Carl 1878 🇭🇷💙💚💛 (@baggyboy1878) June 12, 2020

Ez — jgotting (@jgotting2) June 12, 2020

Big W — Luke WBA (@LukeBeardy) June 12, 2020

Forget that champions all that matters best team in the league prove it — colin berry (@berry_colin) June 13, 2020

Good run out by all accounts 👏 — Jack Pallett (@PallettJack) June 12, 2020

Bossed Man U as well I believe?! — Andrew Cattell (@a_cattell) June 12, 2020

Seems that our second team beat their stronger side, and our stronger side got beat by their reserve team judging by highlights.. — JONNY CHAPMAN (@JonnyChapmanDJ) June 12, 2020

Well done lads xxx — Sue Yardley (@SueYardley) June 12, 2020

‘