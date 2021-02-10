‘Onto better things’ – Many Sunderland fans were right to be excited about key appointment

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Rewind’ series, this content strand is where we rewind back to a particular moment at a club, assess the initial reaction from the fans, and then proceed to evaluate and reflect on whether fans were right to react in that way….

Sunderland are certainly making progress under Lee Johnson.

After treading water with Phil Parkinson the Black Cats were desperate to bring in a head coach who could tap into the potential of the first team squad and ultimately lead the team to promotion.

Johnson had enjoyed good spell as manager of Bristol City and so bringing him to the Stadium Of Light was something of a coup.

In this FLW Rewind we take a look at how supporters responded to the announcement of his appointment compared to now.

Welcome lee! Hopefully things turn around from here. HAWAY THE LADS🔴⚪️ — Jai Oliver (@JaiOliver5) December 5, 2020

Class appointment boys — Charlie Pelé Hodgson (@chodgson2002) December 5, 2020

GIVE US THE TROPHY NOW 🏆 #SAFC — Matthew (@MJacko1989) December 5, 2020

Best of luck Lee, you going to need it with Donald and Co, bunch of clowns. Pleased I cancelled my season ticket. 🖕🏻🖕🏻🖕🏻🖕🏻 — Stephen Stokoe (@StephenStokoe) December 5, 2020

YOU BEAUTIFUL MAN LEEEEEE JOHNSON — Spencer Davison (@SAFCSpencer) December 5, 2020

Onto better things hopefully get out this league — Lewis (@Lewis44149797) December 5, 2020

Lee Johnson immediately showed that he was going to give everything to improve things at Sunderland.

Despite only being appointed at lunchtime, the 39-year-old took charge of his first game at the club that afternoon – a big statement considering the fact that most managers would want to train with the team first.

The Black Cats may have lost that game against Wigan Athletic 1-0, but since then things have gone largely uphill.

Sunderland have suffered just one defeat since that first day in charge with the club now firmly in contention for a place in the play-offs.

Okay, there’s been some disappointing results as winnable games have left the Wearsiders with just a point, but it’s hard to argue with his largely unbeaten record.

It’s only natural that supporters will judge Johnson based on whether Sunderland get promoted this season, but if results can continue in the way that they’ve started under the former Bristol City man then they’ll be right in the mix for a spot in the Championship next term.