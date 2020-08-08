‘Only yourself to blame’, ‘Unacceptable’ – These Ipswich Town fans are not happy with comments from key figure

Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans has admitted that the EFL’s decision to introduce a salary cap will impact the club negatively.

It was revealed yesterday that after votes from all clubs in the bottom two tiers, new measures would be put in place, with a limit of £2.5m and £1.5m applied for the respective divisions.

And, Evans told Ipswich’s official site that they voted against having a salary cap and whilst they will adapt, the Tractor Boys chief also acknowledged it ‘restricts our reinvestment considerably’ as they look to get back to the Championship after a disappointing previous season.

However, it’s fair to say that many Ipswich fans did not appreciate those comments from Evans as it has often been levelled at the businessman that he didn’t do enough to financially back the club in recent years, which is why they find themselves in League One.

Here we look at some of the reaction from Twitter…

Bet the guy is buzzing inside that he can spend even less on the club now. Can continue to dodge tax and let Town fall down the football ranks. #itfc #evansout — Samuel Prebble (@Prebbs99) August 8, 2020

Reap what you sow — Smiffy (@Smiffy_2010) August 8, 2020

Only yourself to blame Marcus! Your underfunding has got us here, so I’m surprised you are bothered about the restrictions — Ryan Martin (@rjmartinITFC) August 8, 2020

This cap is not Evans fault but the fact that we are here in the first place is! We face being cut further adrift from the championship and possibly never getting back to the prem. underfunded, underachieving and unacceptable #itfc — David (@BigDave24120928) August 8, 2020

I’m dead against this but on the plus side, we may not make an £8m loss every season now…. — Tucker (@runningtucker) August 8, 2020

It restricts what reinvestment Marcus?! 😆 #itfc — ITFC 👤 (@_____ITFC) August 8, 2020

What reinvestment hahahha — Luke (@LukeMinns18) August 8, 2020