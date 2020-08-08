Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ipswich Town

‘Only yourself to blame’, ‘Unacceptable’ – These Ipswich Town fans are not happy with comments from key figure

Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans has admitted that the EFL’s decision to introduce a salary cap will impact the club negatively.

It was revealed yesterday that after votes from all clubs in the bottom two tiers, new measures would be put in place, with a limit of £2.5m and £1.5m applied for the respective divisions.

And, Evans told Ipswich’s official site that they voted against having a salary cap and whilst they will adapt, the Tractor Boys chief also acknowledged it ‘restricts our reinvestment considerably’ as they look to get back to the Championship after a disappointing previous season.

However, it’s fair to say that many Ipswich fans did not appreciate those comments from Evans as it has often been levelled at the businessman that he didn’t do enough to financially back the club in recent years, which is why they find themselves in League One.

Here we look at some of the reaction from Twitter…


