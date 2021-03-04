Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Quizzes

Only true Swansea City fans will be able to get 22/22 on this Swans striker quiz – Can you?

Published

8 mins ago

on

Swansea City have always been a club that are a joy to watch.

The club’s recent history has been based on playing exciting, attacking football and that has certainly helped supporters to stand behind the club come rain or shine.

As part of that the Swans have had some excellent strikers.

Some have scored more goals than others over the years, but how much do you remember about these Swansea frontmen?

Have a go of our quiz and test yourself!

1 of 22

Swansea signed Wilfried Bony from Ajax - true or false?


Related Topics:

North East-based EFL writer and aspiring author

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: Only true Swansea City fans will be able to get 22/22 on this Swans striker quiz – Can you?

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: