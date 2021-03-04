Only true Swansea City fans will be able to get 22/22 on this Swans striker quiz – Can you?

Swansea City have always been a club that are a joy to watch.

The club’s recent history has been based on playing exciting, attacking football and that has certainly helped supporters to stand behind the club come rain or shine.

As part of that the Swans have had some excellent strikers.

Some have scored more goals than others over the years, but how much do you remember about these Swansea frontmen?

Have a go of our quiz and test yourself!

1 of 22 Swansea signed Wilfried Bony from Ajax - true or false? True False