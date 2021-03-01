Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Quizzes

Only true Stoke City fans will be able to get 22/22 on this Potters striker quiz – Can you?

Published

21 mins ago

on

Stoke City are enjoying a decent season this term.

After a disappointing campaign last term the Potters are looking much-improved this term and even find themselves in the chasing pack for a play-off spot.

If they’re to improve further it will likely depend on their ability to score goals.

Stoke have had some excellent attackers over the years, but how much do you remember about these marksmen?

Have a go of our quiz and test yourself on these Stoke City strikers past and present!

1 of 22

What nationality is Marko Arnautovic?


Related Topics:

North East-based EFL writer and aspiring author

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: Only true Stoke City fans will be able to get 22/22 on this Potters striker quiz – Can you?

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: