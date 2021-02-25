Only true Rotherham United fans will be able to get 22/22 on this Millers striker quiz – Can you?

Over the years, there have been plenty of strikers who have led the line for Rotherham United.

Some, inevitably, will have made a bigger impact than others for the Millers during their time at the club, while others are still looking to make their mark for Paul Warne’s current squad in the Championship.

But just how much do you remember about some of those forwards to have taken up the goalscoring challenge for Rotherham in recent years?

Here, in order to help find out, we’ve given you 22 questions about Rotherham strikers past and present, so you can show just how much you about some to have played in that position for the club.

Can you get 100%?

1 of 22 Which of these strikers joined Rotherham first? Michael Smith Freddie Ladapo Kyle Vassell George Hirst