Exclude from MSN
Only true Middlesbrough fans will be able to get 22/22 on this Boro striker quiz – Can you?
Middlesbrough will be looking to bounce back from their defeat at home to Bristol City on Tuesday night as they continue to hunt the play-off places.
Neil Warnock was left to bemoan a lack of attacking intent and that’s what our quiz on Boro today centres around: Middlesbrough strikers.
There are 22 questions to attempt concerning Boro forwards past and present – see if you can get full marks on men that have led, and currently lead, the line at the Riverside…