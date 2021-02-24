Only true Middlesbrough fans will be able to get 22/22 on this Boro striker quiz – Can you?

Middlesbrough will be looking to bounce back from their defeat at home to Bristol City on Tuesday night as they continue to hunt the play-off places.

Neil Warnock was left to bemoan a lack of attacking intent and that’s what our quiz on Boro today centres around: Middlesbrough strikers.

There are 22 questions to attempt concerning Boro forwards past and present – see if you can get full marks on men that have led, and currently lead, the line at the Riverside…

1 of 22 In what year did Middlesbrough sign Afonso Alves? 2005 2006 2007 2008