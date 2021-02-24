Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Exclude from MSN

Only true Middlesbrough fans will be able to get 22/22 on this Boro striker quiz – Can you?

Published

9 mins ago

on

Middlesbrough will be looking to bounce back from their defeat at home to Bristol City on Tuesday night as they continue to hunt the play-off places.

Neil Warnock was left to bemoan a lack of attacking intent and that’s what our quiz on Boro today centres around: Middlesbrough strikers.

There are 22 questions to attempt concerning Boro forwards past and present – see if you can get full marks on men that have led, and currently lead, the line at the Riverside…

1 of 22

In what year did Middlesbrough sign Afonso Alves?


Related Topics:

Editor and writer usually found at a game in London.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: Only true Middlesbrough fans will be able to get 22/22 on this Boro striker quiz – Can you?

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: