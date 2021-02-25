Only true Gillingham fans will be able to get 22/22 on this Gills striker quiz – Can you?

Gillingham are looking on course for a mid-table finish at the moment in Sky Bet League One, though Steve Evans will obviously want to see his side go on a run and try and finish as high as possible.

Whilst we wait to see how they do in the next intense run of matches, then, why not have a go at our quiz concerning Gills strikers?

There are 22 questions to attempt to get right, see how you get on below…

1 of 22 What year did Marlon King join the club? 1998 1999 2000 2001