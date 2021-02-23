Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Derby County

Only true Derby County fans will be able to get 22/22 on this Rams striker quiz – Can you?

Published

8 mins ago

on

Derby County absolutely love a striker.

The Rams have historically built their team around some top marksmen with the ability to put the ball in the back of the net with just half an opportunity.

That’s why the appointment of Wayne Rooney as manager could prove to be hugely successful.

With so many good strikers over the years it’ll be interesting to see how much Derby fans can remember, so let’s check it out!

Have a go of our quiz and test yourself.

1 of 22

In what year did Derby sign Matej Vydra?


Related Topics:

North East-based EFL writer and aspiring author

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: Only true Derby County fans will be able to get 22/22 on this Rams striker quiz – Can you?

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: