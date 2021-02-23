Derby County
Only true Derby County fans will be able to get 22/22 on this Rams striker quiz – Can you?
Derby County absolutely love a striker.
The Rams have historically built their team around some top marksmen with the ability to put the ball in the back of the net with just half an opportunity.
That’s why the appointment of Wayne Rooney as manager could prove to be hugely successful.
With so many good strikers over the years it’ll be interesting to see how much Derby fans can remember, so let’s check it out!
Have a go of our quiz and test yourself.