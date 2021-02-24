Only true Coventry City fans will be able to get 22/22 on this Sky Blues striker quiz – Can you?

Coventry City have had some quality strikers over the years.

The Sky Blues are built around playing offensive football and that’s something that is evident in the way that they have built their teams historically.

But with some big names in their alumni, it’s interesting to know how much supporters can remember.

We’ve pulled together a quiz about some Coventry strikers past and present, but how much do you know?

Have a go to see what you can remember!

1 of 22 Who does Callum Wilson play for now? West Brom Bournemouth Newcastle Everton