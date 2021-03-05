Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Cardiff City

Only true Cardiff City fans will be able to get 22/22 on this Bluebirds striker quiz – Can you?

Published

7 mins ago

on

Over the years, there have been a number of different strikers who have led the line for Cardiff City.

Some, inevitably, have made a greater impact in front of goal at the Welsh capital than others, while some are still trying to make their mark now.

But how much do you know about some of the forwards who have pulled on the Cardiff City shirt over the past few years?

Here, in order to help find out, we’ve put together 22 questions about some of those Cardiff strikers past and present, so can you get 100% here?

1 of 22

Which of these current Cardiff strikers came through the club's academy?


Related Topics:

UCLan Sports Journalism graduate, been writing for Football League World since March 2019. I've previously worked for the likes of Blackburn Rovers and Opta, among others.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: Only true Cardiff City fans will be able to get 22/22 on this Bluebirds striker quiz – Can you?

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: