Coventry City are about to go through a transitional period.

The news of Mark Robins' sacking last week came as a huge surprise to the large majority of Coventry City fans given the success he has brought to the club.

There is no denying that the Sky Blues have endured a tough campaign so far as they sit in the bottom half of the table after their opening 15 Championship games.

However, there is still a long way to go until the end of the season, meaning plenty of time for the club to turn things around.

Coventry City's last four results Opposition Result Sunderland (A) 2-2 D Derby County (H) 2-1 L Middlesbrough (A) 3-0 W Luton Town (H) 3-2 W

That is why Robins' sacking came as a surprise, as he was certainly capable of turning the tide. Nevertheless, a decision has been made and the Sky Blues will now be on the hunt for a new boss.

Robins was adored at Coventry City, so his successor could be under some pressure. That said, results have not been great recently, so there is a real for the next boss to change their fortunes.

As with any other vacant role in the Championship, many names have been linked with the Coventry City job, but the one that is supposedly closing in on the job is Frank Lampard, according to the Mirror.

Lampard is currently the number one choice for the Sky Blues, which would get a lot of people talking due to his reputation in the game. It has not always worked out for big-name former players in terms of managing Championship clubs, with Wayne Rooney's Birmingham City spell being one famous example.

Carlton Palmer offers verdict on the potential Frank Lampard appointment

If Coventry were to appoint Lampard, some comparisons may be made regarding Wayne Rooney's time at Birmingham, but former England international and current pundit, Carlton Palmer, suggests that Lampard's situation would be completely different. This is what he said regarding the news, when he spoke exclusively to FLW.

"I'm really disappointed that Mark Robins has lost his job. I think the job that he has done at the football club was absolutely fantastic. Is it a good appointment? We'll have to wait and see. Only time will tell. Frank Lampard did really well at Derby County, getting them to the play-offs. He's a footballing man through and through. He loves the game."

"Is it a similar situation to Wayne Rooney going to Birmingham? I think it's a little bit different, because the problem for Rooney was that he was taking over from a John Eustace side that were doing very, very well, and that's where the problem came in. Obviously, when he took over and their results didn't come, that was a major problem."

"The situation is that Coventry City find themselves in 17th place on 16 points, only a point outside the relegation zone. They've been very inconsistent in their performances. It's a difficult one, they did really well to come from behind and beat Luton at home, then they went and beat Middlesbrough away and the manager gets the sack because they lost against Derby."

"I think it's different circumstances. Frank's not taking over a team that is winning every week; Rooney was under a lot of pressure when he went into Birmingham City because they were winning week in week out."

"Only time will tell whether it's a good appointment. As I said, Frank did fantastically well at Derby and got them to the play-offs. He kept Everton up, so we'll have to wait and see how his tenure goes if he does in fact get appointed the next Coventry City manager."

Lampard would be an intriguing appointment for Coventry City

The appointment of Frank Lampard would get everyone talking, but regardless of the hype around his name, he may actually be a very sensible option for the Sky Blues.

Lampard has had some highs and lows in his short managerial career. His first spell as manager came at Derby County in the Championship, where he led them to the play-off final before falling short to Aston Villa. He then earned a move to Chelsea, where he is much-loved, but the consensus was that it was too early, and the results proved that.

He did not do a terrible job, but towards the end, he led the side to just two wins in eight Premier League games, which ultimately earned him the sack.

Lampard then joined Everton who he avoided relegation with, before returning to Chelsea for a brief interim period, which was unfortunately a disaster.

Returning to the Championship may do him the world of good as he can prove to himself that he is capable of managing at a decent level, and perhaps it will give the players a boost seeing such a well-known character in the dugout.

Replacing Mark Robins will be no easy task due to the respect he earned at Coventry, but Lampard will not hide away from the challenge.