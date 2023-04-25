Carlton Palmer has urged Norwich City to give David Wagner time to prove he is the right man to bring the club forward.

Wagner was brought in to replace Dean Smith midway through this season, and has led the team to 11th in the table going into the final two games.

The gap to the play-off places is just three points, but promotion is still looking like an unlikely reward for the Canaries this campaign.

Is David Wagner the right man for Norwich City?

The German has previously led Huddersfield Town to an unlikely promotion to the top flight, but has not been able to instantly turn around the fortunes at Carrow Road.

Palmer believes that clubs don’t give managers enough time to succeed at this level.

He has lamented the high number of managerial changes this season, telling Norwich they need continuity to be able to move forward.

While the 57-year-old is unsure if Wagner is the right man to bring that upward trajectory, he has claimed that the Canaries should give him the time to prove that he can.

“It’s very difficult to assess whether David Wagner is the right man to take Norwich forward,” Palmer told Football League World.

“What has there been, 21 managerial changes in the Championship thus far this season?

“How does a manager have a chance?

“If you come in after the transfer window, you’re left with the players that are there.

“If you have already got rid of the manager, then there’s a reason why you’ve gotten rid of the manager.

“But without any continuity, without any time, none of these managers can succeed, they just really can’t.

“So to say ‘is David Wagner the right man for Norwich?’ Only time will tell.

“But if he isn’t given time, we’ll never know.”

Norwich’s final two games come against fellow promotion rivals West Brom, as well as relegation-threatened Blackpool.

Should Norwich back David Wagner this summer?

Wagner’s not brought the instant success that many would have hoped for.

However, it is apparent that this summer will be an opportune time for a squad refresh for the Canaries.

So a decision needs to be made now whether the club is willing to back him long-term or if they feel the need to change directions again.

Changing managers again already would be a big move for the club, and one that seems unlikely at this stage given Wagner’s own comments about overseeing a change in playing personnel this summer.