‘Only positive note to take from today’ – Many West Brom supporters praise 33-year-old despite Millwall defeat

4 mins ago

West Bromwich Albion suffered another defeat this weekend as they fell to a 2-0 away defeat against Gary Rowett’s Millwall, heaping more pressure on Valerien Ismael.

There was even a bad atmosphere on social media prior to the game, with Grady Diangana harshly dropped as Andy Carroll made his debut for the club, with the latter’s arrival splitting the fanbase as the Baggies looked to replace the injured Daryl Dike.

Both sides had chances to take the lead – but it took until the 67th minute for one side to take the initiative – and it was the hosts who made the breakthrough at The Den as Mason Bennett tucked the ball home from a set-piece.

They went on to double their lead just under ten minutes later, as Benik Afobe displayed a wonderful range of trickery to get past Matt Clarke and fire the ball past David Button.

This latest result leaves  the Baggies extremely vulnerable and perhaps on the verge of losing their place in the top six altogether in the coming weeks, an extremely disappointing predicament to be in for a side that were hoping to win automatic promotion back to the Premier League.

One man did emerge with credit on the day though and that was debutant Carroll, who remained on the pitch for the full 90 minutes as he provided Albion with an aerial option up top.

But what did many West Brom fans specifically have to say about the ex-England international? We take a look below.


