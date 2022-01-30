‘Only positive note to take from today’ – Many West Brom supporters praise 33-year-old despite Millwall defeat

West Bromwich Albion suffered another defeat this weekend as they fell to a 2-0 away defeat against Gary Rowett’s Millwall, heaping more pressure on Valerien Ismael.

There was even a bad atmosphere on social media prior to the game, with Grady Diangana harshly dropped as Andy Carroll made his debut for the club, with the latter’s arrival splitting the fanbase as the Baggies looked to replace the injured Daryl Dike.

Both sides had chances to take the lead – but it took until the 67th minute for one side to take the initiative – and it was the hosts who made the breakthrough at The Den as Mason Bennett tucked the ball home from a set-piece.

They went on to double their lead just under ten minutes later, as Benik Afobe displayed a wonderful range of trickery to get past Matt Clarke and fire the ball past David Button.

This latest result leaves the Baggies extremely vulnerable and perhaps on the verge of losing their place in the top six altogether in the coming weeks, an extremely disappointing predicament to be in for a side that were hoping to win automatic promotion back to the Premier League.

One man did emerge with credit on the day though and that was debutant Carroll, who remained on the pitch for the full 90 minutes as he provided Albion with an aerial option up top.

But what did many West Brom fans specifically have to say about the ex-England international? We take a look below.

On a positive note I think everyone was surprised with Carroll and his performance, only positive note to take from today. #WBA — Luke Fagan (@lukefagan09) January 29, 2022

I’ll give you one example today – Matt Phillips who’s been here well to long & Andy Carroll who’s been here 5 minutes – now tell me the one that showed the fundamentals- heart – desire giving a 💯- what a indictment on our squad – m.o.m Carrol if there was one #wba — Jason Wheeler (@le_lebouf76) January 29, 2022

Get out of our club Val! You ain’t got a clue! Boring 343 without any tactics. Carroll decent debut. Burke could of had a hat trick today as well 😡 #wba — Andy Poole (@AndrewP66683304) January 29, 2022

Carroll our best player he defended well caused problems won free kicks but was criminally underutilized as balls sailed passed him for most of the game. If utilised better already know he is going to offer more than Hugil did #WBA — Andrew Beech (@beechyboy90) January 29, 2022

Millwall weren't that good today and they didn't need to be. Absolutely disgraceful showing. Despite my opinion of it being a bad signing, Andy Carroll looked like he put more of a shift in than most these players today. #wba — Dan Barnett (@danbarnetttt) January 29, 2022

I'll have no bad word said against Carroll. Showed more fight than anyone. #wba — Mark Mansell (@MarkMansell) January 29, 2022

Only positive for me today was the Away fans in the first half. Positives from Carroll and Grady as well. Hope all the traveling fans make it home safely. #WBA — Collin (@Coloradocollin) January 29, 2022

Carroll played well — James Duffy (@JamesDu42894776) January 29, 2022