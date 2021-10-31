Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Only one way it goes from here’ – These Reading fans react as Veljko Paunovic takes subtle dig at supporters

8 mins ago

Reading slumped to a third defeat on the bounce last night but they were always going to be up against it against Bournemouth.

Scott Parker’s side are the stand-out team in the Championship right now and going into the clash at the Select Car Leasing Stadium the Cherries were the only unbeaten team in the league still.

And that run continued thanks to goals either side of half-time from the prolific Dominic Solanke and Jamal Lowe, sinking the Royals who only had one shot on target in the whole match.

After losing just one game between September and mid-October, defeat to Bournemouth made it three losses in a row and post-match Veljko Paunovic cut a frustrated figure.

Reading’s manager seemingly criticised fans that have been less-than happy with some of his selections and tactics, but the Serb pointed out that there is a long injury list he has to contend with.

Paunovic hasn’t always convinced some fans and this latest apparent dig will not sit well with some – and the reaction on social media says it all.

Let’s take a look at what some have been saying to his comments below.


