‘Only one way it goes from here’ – These Reading fans react as Veljko Paunovic takes subtle dig at supporters

Reading slumped to a third defeat on the bounce last night but they were always going to be up against it against Bournemouth.

Scott Parker’s side are the stand-out team in the Championship right now and going into the clash at the Select Car Leasing Stadium the Cherries were the only unbeaten team in the league still.

And that run continued thanks to goals either side of half-time from the prolific Dominic Solanke and Jamal Lowe, sinking the Royals who only had one shot on target in the whole match.

After losing just one game between September and mid-October, defeat to Bournemouth made it three losses in a row and post-match Veljko Paunovic cut a frustrated figure.

Reading’s manager seemingly criticised fans that have been less-than happy with some of his selections and tactics, but the Serb pointed out that there is a long injury list he has to contend with.

VP: what p***see me off is we need to support this squad that’s going into games with 11 guys (fit). That’s it. We need to have more respect. These guys are giving their heart and soul. #readingfc — Courtney Friday (@cfridayjourno) October 30, 2021

Paunovic hasn’t always convinced some fans and this latest apparent dig will not sit well with some – and the reaction on social media says it all.

Let’s take a look at what some have been saying to his comments below.

That's it you concentrate on endearing yourself to the few fans who are bothering attending to watch your boring & unimaginative football. You're not only totally deluded but an inept manager who's totally out of his depth. Taxi!!! https://t.co/2oISx70lWz pic.twitter.com/quvWraK53a — SOUTHBANK 1️⃣ 8️⃣ 7️⃣ 1️⃣ (@longlaneroyal) October 30, 2021

@VPaunovic Are they? Some are. Not all appear to be. Maybe you need to actually speak to some fans to get some home truths. Maybe you need to do something yourself. Anything. Change formation. Just try something.#Readingfc https://t.co/GiVhSLmzlo — Niall – Guilty, I support Reading. (@Reading106) October 30, 2021

Welllllll that’s certain to turn a few that weren’t already on his back. Comes across as blaming the fans….. #readingfc https://t.co/sRmxpCo4X5 — Jacob Potter (@pott95) October 30, 2021

Oh no. Pauno blaming the fans. Only one way it goes from here… #ReadingFC https://t.co/LsCaMPuJyH — Pedro‼️ (@PictonPedro) October 30, 2021

Is this him turning on the fans? #headsgone Adios, hun. https://t.co/TY9BNA8Fd7 — Anthony Kendrick (@AJKendrick) October 30, 2021

Oh dear, if he is expecting a full stadium, particularly on current form, it only shows he clearly did no research on the club before signing 🤣 — Brightside (@BrightsideRFC) October 30, 2021

so if I’m reading this right the blame has gone from the players to the manager to the fans?😂 is this man ok — Lucas (@LucasOkey8) October 30, 2021

He isn’t wrong — Tom/ (@RDMH71) October 30, 2021