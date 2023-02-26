“Only on one condition” – How should Ross Stewart approach Sunderland situation as big call looms? The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Sunderland will be hoping to maintain a push for a play-off place over the course of the coming months under the guidance of head coach Tony Mowbray.

The Black Cats will be unable to turn to Ross Stewart for inspiration during this particular period as he sustained a season-ending Achilles injury last month.

Before picking up this issue, the forward set the Championship alight with his attacking displays.

As well as scoring 10 goals for Sunderland at this level, Stewart also provided three assists for his team-mates in 13 appearances.

Set to enter the final year of his contract this summer, it will be interesting to see what the future holds for the Scotland international.

Here, three of our FLW writers have offered their thoughts on whether Stewart should be pushing for a move during the upcoming window.

Check out their views below…

Marcus Ally (from the perspective of Stewart)

“No, because I respect the opportunity that lies ahead of me.

“I know that I have the chance to spearhead the attacking contingent at the Stadium of Light as the club targets promotion back to the Premier League.

“The European football that Rangers could offer me is all well and good, but when they are as inferior as they were this season in the Champions League group stage, it takes some of the attraction away.

Possibly one for the future when I approach my 30th birthday, but restoring the Black Cats in the Premier League would live long in the memory and leading a group of exciting younger players at the top of the pitch has its pull as well.

“The chances are that I can become one of the club’s highest earners and therefore I should stick it out for a few more seasons and see where it takes me.”

Toby Wilding

“From a personal perspective, you get the feeling Stewart may need to push for a move should interest emerge from a higher level.

“In football, any player is going to want the chance to play at the very top if possible, both for the success they can enjoy on the pitch, and the financial benefits it can bring off it.

“However, there is never any guarantee that chance will come more than once, and that may be particularly the case for Stewart, given clubs may be put off of a move for him, if the injury problems that have dogged him this season, continue throughout his career.

“Given he has no way of knowing if that will happen, it may mean that if Sunderland do not go up this season, he may have to look elsewhere for that opportunity if it arises, while he is still in a position to take it.”

Josh Cole

“Only on one condition should Stewart be looking to leave Sunderland this summer.

“If the Black Cats miss out on securing promotion to the Premier League and the forward goes on to attract interest from a team at this level who are able to offer him the guarantee of regular first-team football, he ought to consider making a move.

“Having demonstrated earlier this season that he is capable of thriving in the Championship, Stewart may now be ready to make the step up to the top-flight.

“With Sunderland looking to get the 26-year-old to sign a new contract, he ought to hold off on agreement until he gets a clearer picture on what the future holds for his side.”