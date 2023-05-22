This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Sheffield United have been linked with a move for Rangers winger Ryan Kent.

The Blades are preparing for life in the Premier League after securing automatic promotion from the Championship.

According to TEAMtalk, Kent is a target for the Bramall Lane outfit though they face competition from fellow promoted side Burnley.

But would he be a good signing for United?

We quizzed our FLW writers...

Ned Holmes

I'm not completely convinced by this link.

Ryan Kent's contract situation at Rangers means he could be signed fairly cheaply, which is obviously a boost for Sheffield United as it sounds like they may not have a huge amount of spending power.

Kent's goals and assists record speaks for itself but making the jump from the SPFL to the Premier League is not always easy and, importantly, it's hard to see exactly how the winger would fit in Paul Heckingbottom's system.

He's favoured a 3-5-2 during his spell as Blades boss and unless he plans to move away from that, the 26-year-old will have to play out of position.

Surely United would be better served targetting players that fit into their system - particularly given they may be operating on a reduced budget.

Adam Jones

This is the type of signing that the Blades should be looking at considering they only have a limited budget to play with this summer, as things stand.

He may be a winger - but you feel Kent could be an asset in an advanced midfield role - with his goalscoring contributions for Rangers showing how much of a threat he can be in the final third.

He has recorded goals and assists on a consistent basis for the Gers in recent years and that consistency makes him a worthwhile target for Paul Heckingbottom's men.

With James McAtee and Tommy Doyle gone, they could certainly benefit from having more creators and Kent could be one of those.

He would surely be preferred to a loanee as someone who could remain at Bramall Lane for the longer term, with his age making a long stay possible.

Brett Worthington

This could be a very smart addition.

There is no doubt that Ryan Kent is a very talented player and has shown on numerous occasions during his time at Rangers that he is dangerous going forward.

The Blades are a side that does lack that type of player in their team someone who can get the ball out wide and drive forward.

However, Kent would have a lot to prove, as he would be making a big step up from the Scottish Premiership to the Premier League.

While the system United use is not one that you would think would benefit Kent and the way he likes to play, adding a player like him could be a really good addition for a side stepping up a division, and he could be a really useful squad member.