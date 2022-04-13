“Only going to get better” – Sunderland fan pundit urges club to make fresh transfer approach

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

League One outfit Sunderland should look into bringing Manchester City centre-back and current loanee Callum Doyle back to the Stadium of Light again next season, according to the view of FLW’s Sunderland fan pundit Jack Austwicke.

The 18-year-old, then 17, secured his loan move to Wearside last July by former boss Lee Johnson, coming in to bolster their options at centre-back as they looked to tighten things up in an attempt to get back to the Championship at the fourth time of asking.

He established himself as one of the first names on the teamsheet right from the beginning of the campaign, making 34 league appearances and 39 in all competitions as he performed with maturity beyond his years.

Quiz: Have any of these 25 past or present Sunderland players ever played non-league football in England?

1 of 25 Danny Batth Yes No

However, as a hot prospect in the Citizens’ academy, there is no option for Alex Neil to make the deal a permanent agreement in the summer, something he may look to have done considering his promise despite benching him for the past month and a bit.

This lack of playing time could potentially put a further agreement between the two sides for his temporary services in jeopardy, with it currently being unclear whether the Black Cats’ current boss is interested in retaining the teenager beyond the summer.

One man who wants to see another agreement be struck is FLW’s Sunderland fan pundit Austwicke, who hopes the 18-year-old returns but isn’t too hopeful about the chances of that happening.

He said: “I feel like Callum Doyle is someone who still needs to be nurtured, so maybe to help develop his career, he could do some more time in the Manchester City academy.

“But again, as a player out on loan, the experience can never really harm you.

“It’s always going to be good for you, so I don’t really see why we wouldn’t want him next season. I suppose he’s another centre-back option and when he’s played, he is a good centre-half and he’ll only get better with age.

“He’s not the type who’s going to slowly decrease, he is only going to get better. So yeah, I would like to see him have another loan next season. However, I’d find it unlikely as that doesn’t really seem to be the programme at Man City.”

The Verdict:

The 18-year-old has done himself proud despite his recent lack of game time, coming into a high-pressure situation with the Wearside outfit’s fans rightly expecting promotion back to the second tier following years of frustration in League One.

Doyle may not be a part of Pep Guardiola’s first-team plans next season but he certainly hasn’t disgraced himself and considering how well he has adapted to playing at a senior level, he arguably deserves the opportunity to go out on another loan next season.

Ideally, this loan spell would be in the Championship so he can experience a higher level of football – and you certainly wouldn’t bet against him coping well in the second tier considering how seamlessly he adapted from youth football earlier this term.

He will need more first-team opportunities to be able to impress though and if he does, he should be the subject of another approach by the Black Cats who could benefit from his services again next term.

It would also be good to see another reasonably young option in Arbenit Xhemajli given another contract and a fresh chance to impress – because he could become a real asset in the future as well.