Only die-hard Swindon Town supporters will get at least 20/25 on this higher or lower quiz

Swindon Town are still chasing a place in the play-off places in League Two this season.

The Robins are currently 11th in the fourth division table with only four games left to play.

There is still only a four point gap to 7th place, meaning a play-off place is still up for grabs, but it will still require a lot of teams above them in the table to drop points to give Swindon the edge over their rivals.

Upcoming games against Hartlepool and Forest Green Rovers could yet seal their ultimate fate.

Until then, test your knowledge of the club by taking our latest quiz…

