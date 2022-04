In what has been a difficult couple of months at QPR, the London club have struggled to keep a hold of their position in the top-six of the Championship.

Whilst we wait and see if the R’s can get themselves back into the play-off places in time for the end of the campaign, we have devised a 25 question quiz to test your knowledge of all things QPR.

Can you manage to score 80% or higher on this quiz?

Only die-hard QPR supporters will get at least 20/25 on this higher or lower quiz

1 of 25 What is the capacity of the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium? 17,939 18,439 18,939 19,439